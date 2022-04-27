Watseka and Hoopeston Area softball players showcased their offensive skills during Monday’s game in Watseka.
Tied at eight going into the seventh inning, Hoopeston Area added 12 runs to their score to go on to defeat Watseka 20-8.
Hoopeston Area’s Macy Warner put up a home run and had four RBI while Maddie Barnes also homered and had three RBI.
Barnes also picked up the win on the pitching mound for Hoopeston Area.
Watseka’s also had a productive day with Brianna Denault hitting a home run and racking up two RBI during the game. Sydney McTaggart went three for four with a double and two RBI. Elena Newell also picked up a solo home run for Watseka.
In other softball action:
- Milford 4, Hoopeston Area 2. The host Bearcats (5-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Brynlee Wright went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Abby Storm was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for Milford. Madison Barnes was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cornjerkers (7-11).
- LeRoy 13, Hoopeston Area 2. Steady production at the plate helped LeRoy top Hoopeston Area in Tuesday’s nonconference showdown. The Panthers (16-5) scored at least one run in five of seven innings and took advantage of some miscues by the Cornjerkers for the win. Lauren Bossingham, Emily Mennenga and Lilly Long had two RBI apiece in a balanced effort for LeRoy, with six of their teammates each drove in a run.