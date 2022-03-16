The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers routed St. Anne 16-1 in their season-opener Tuesday at home.
Hoopeston Area took an early lead by putting up three runs in the first inning.
The flood gates opened in the second inning when the Lady Cornjerkers scored six runs.
While St. Anne was able to reach the scoreboard with one run in the fourth inning, Hoopeston Area would go on to win 16-1.
Maddie Barnes pitched a one-hit game for the Lady Cornjerkers.
Barnes also stepped up at the plate by driving in two runs. Alexa Bailey and Logan Watson each had two hits and three RBI. Riley Miller and Macy Warner each had two RBI.
The Lady Cornjerkers will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Rantoul for a 4:30 p.m. They will host Clifton Central at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Hoopeston Area will travel to Tri-Valley at 4:30 p.m. Monday and then to Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers started their season on Monday by traveling to take on Blue Ridge.
Hoopeston Area would go onto defeat Blue Ridge 7-4.
Pitcher Derek Drayer picked up the win for the Cornjerkers with Nick Hofer picking up the save. Drayer pitched five innings, allowed no runs and racked up 10 strikeouts.
On offense, Hofer went three for four with six stolen bases. Drayer went two for four with two RBI. Grant Morgan went one for three with two RBI.
The Cornjekers were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to take on St. Thomas More.
Hoopeston Area fell to St. Thomas More 10-7.
Pitcher Keygan Field took the loss for Hoopeston Area.
On offense, Ben Brown went two for four with two RBI. Ryker Small also went two for four with one RBI. Grant Morgan went one for three with two RBI.
The Cornjerkers will be in action again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Tri-Valley at home. They will then host Clifton Central Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Cornjerkers will compete in the Jacksonville Jamboree Saturday where they will take on Sherrard at 3 p.m. and Routt Catholic at 5:30 p.m. They will travel to Paris at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.