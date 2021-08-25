The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers earned a blow-out win over Rossville-Alvin Aug. 20.
The Cornjerkers defeated Rossville-Alvin 18-1.
Nick Cardinas was the winning pitcher.
Standing out on offense for the Cornjerkers were Cole Miller, who went 4-4 with three RBI, and Zach Huchel, who went 2-5 with five RBI.
The Cornjerkers followed that up with a 13-3 win over North Ridge.
Brayden Walder was the winning pitcher for the Cornjerkers.
Zach Huchel and Cole Miller went 2-3 with one RBI at the plate while Nick Cardinas went 2-4 with two RBI.
The Cornjerkers played a double-header against Milford Aug. 21.
The Cornjerkers shut out Milford 12-0 with Felix Cantu as the winning pitcher.
Keenon Anderson went 2-3 with one RBI, while Zach Huchel went 3-3 with two RBI and Cole Miller went 2-3 with two RBI.
The Cornjerkers followed this up with another big win over Milford in the second game.
Hoopeston Area defeated Milford 16-1.
Pitcher Mason Swartz picked up the win for Hoopeston Area.
Huchel and Miller each went 3-3 with four RBI.
The Cornjerkers faced a closer match when the took on Westville Monday.
Hoopeston Area came away with a 4-3 win over Westville.
Huchel was the winning pitch for the Cornjerkers.
Owen Field went 2-3 with two RBI while Reydon Montez went 1-3 with one RBI.
Hoopeston Area picked up another big win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm to improve their record to 9-0.
The Cornjerkers won 12-2 with Nick Cardinas as the winning pitcher.
Keenon Anderson went 2-2 with three RBI while Cole Miller went 2-4 with three RBI.