CHAMPAIGN, IL - Four local girls’ basketball programs received a No. 1 postseason seed: Mahomet-Seymour in Class 3A, St. Joseph-Ogden in Class 2A and both Tri-County and Watseka in Class 1A.
This information was released Feb. 3 along with all IHSA girls’ hoops postseason seeds.
Playoff brackets are due out Friday afternoon and will indicate regional matchups. First-round regional games are slated for Saturday, Feb. 12 to kick off the postseason.
Below are all sub-sectional draws involving at least one local school. Asterisks denote schools that are hosting a regional.
Class 3A Lincoln Sectional (feeds into Highland Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. Springfield
- 2. Rochester
3. Springfield Southeast
4. Decatur MacArthur
5. Chatham Glenwood
6. Springfield Lanphier
7. Mt. Zion
- 8. Jacksonville
9. Decatur Eisenhower
Sub-Sectional B
1. Mahomet-Seymour
2. Lincoln
- 3. Champaign Central
- 4. Normal West
5. Bloomington
6. Centennial
7. Danville
8. Urbana
9. Rantoul
Class 2A Monticello Sectional (feeds into Vandalia Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. Pana
2. Paris
- 3. Clinton
- 4. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
5. Unity
6. Monticello
7. Warrensburg-Latham
8. Shelbyville
9. Maroa-Forsyth
10. Sullivan
11. Sangamon Valley
12. Tri-Valley
Sub-Sectional B
1. Teutopolis
2. Fairfield
- 3. Marshall
4. Robinson
5. Flora
6. Mt. Carmel
7. Carmi-White County
8. Newton
- 9. Salem
10. Vandalia
11. Palestine-Hutsonville
12. Lawrenceville
Class 2A Peotone Sectional (feeds into Morton College Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. St. Joseph-Ogden
2. Oakwood
- 3. Paton-Buckley-Loda
4. Iroquois West
5. Hoopeston Area
- 6. Bishop McNamara
7. Clifton Central
8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
9. Westville
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
11. Momence
Sub-Sectional B
1. Fieldcrest
2. Peotone
3. Prairie Central
4. Beecher
5. Herscher
- 6. Seneca
7. El Paso-Gridley
8. Coal City
9. Pontiac
10. Wilmington
11. Manteno
- 12. Reed-Custer
Class 1A Tuscola Sectional (feeds into Wayne City Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
- 1. Tri-County
2. Salt Fork
3. Tuscola
4. Armstrong-Potomac
5. Arcola
6. Okaw Valley
- 7. Meridian
8. Central A&M
9. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
10. Villa Grove
11. Chrisman
Sub-Sectional B
1. Neoga
2. Effingham St. Anthony
3. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
- 4. Altamont
- 5. Cumberland
6. Dieterich
7. South Central
8. North Clay
9. Brownstown/St. Elmo
10. Stewardson-Strasburg
11. Casey-Westfield
12. Ramsey
13. Martinsville
Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional (feeds into Serena Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. Mt. Pulaski
2. St. Teresa
3. Heyworth
- 4. Cerro Gordo/Bement
- 5. LeRoy
6. St. Thomas More
7. Uni High
8. Decatur Lutheran
9. Fisher
10. DeLand-Weldon
11. Blue Ridge
12. Argenta-Oreana
Sub-Sectional B
- 1. Watseka
2. Milford
3. Lexington
- 4. Ridgeview
5. Grant Park
6. Cissna Park
7. Tri-Point
8. Illinois Lutheran
9. Kankakee Grace
10. Donovan
11. Cornerstone
12. Normal Calvary