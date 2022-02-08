CHAMPAIGN, IL - Four local girls’ basketball programs received a No. 1 postseason seed: Mahomet-Seymour in Class 3A, St. Joseph-Ogden in Class 2A and both Tri-County and Watseka in Class 1A.

This information was released Feb. 3 along with all IHSA girls’ hoops postseason seeds.

Playoff brackets are due out Friday afternoon and will indicate regional matchups. First-round regional games are slated for Saturday, Feb. 12 to kick off the postseason.

Below are all sub-sectional draws involving at least one local school. Asterisks denote schools that are hosting a regional.

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional (feeds into Highland Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. Springfield

  • 2. Rochester

3. Springfield Southeast

4. Decatur MacArthur

5. Chatham Glenwood

6. Springfield Lanphier

7. Mt. Zion

  • 8. Jacksonville

9. Decatur Eisenhower

Sub-Sectional B

1. Mahomet-Seymour

2. Lincoln

  • 3. Champaign Central
  • 4. Normal West

5. Bloomington

6. Centennial

7. Danville

8. Urbana

9. Rantoul

Class 2A Monticello Sectional (feeds into Vandalia Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. Pana

2. Paris

  • 3. Clinton
  • 4. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

5. Unity

6. Monticello

7. Warrensburg-Latham

8. Shelbyville

9. Maroa-Forsyth

10. Sullivan

11. Sangamon Valley

12. Tri-Valley

Sub-Sectional B

1. Teutopolis

2. Fairfield

  • 3. Marshall

4. Robinson

5. Flora

6. Mt. Carmel

7. Carmi-White County

8. Newton

  • 9. Salem

10. Vandalia

11. Palestine-Hutsonville

12. Lawrenceville

Class 2A Peotone Sectional (feeds into Morton College Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. St. Joseph-Ogden

2. Oakwood

  • 3. Paton-Buckley-Loda

4. Iroquois West

5. Hoopeston Area

  • 6. Bishop McNamara

7. Clifton Central

8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

9. Westville

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

11. Momence

Sub-Sectional B

1. Fieldcrest

2. Peotone

3. Prairie Central

4. Beecher

5. Herscher

  • 6. Seneca

7. El Paso-Gridley

8. Coal City

9. Pontiac

10. Wilmington

11. Manteno

  • 12. Reed-Custer

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional (feeds into Wayne City Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

  • 1. Tri-County

2. Salt Fork

3. Tuscola

4. Armstrong-Potomac

5. Arcola

6. Okaw Valley

  • 7. Meridian

8. Central A&M

9. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

10. Villa Grove

11. Chrisman

Sub-Sectional B

1. Neoga

2. Effingham St. Anthony

3. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City

  • 4. Altamont
  • 5. Cumberland

6. Dieterich

7. South Central

8. North Clay

9. Brownstown/St. Elmo

10. Stewardson-Strasburg

11. Casey-Westfield

12. Ramsey

13. Martinsville

Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional (feeds into Serena Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. Mt. Pulaski

2. St. Teresa

3. Heyworth

  • 4. Cerro Gordo/Bement
  • 5. LeRoy

6. St. Thomas More

7. Uni High

8. Decatur Lutheran

9. Fisher

10. DeLand-Weldon

11. Blue Ridge

12. Argenta-Oreana

Sub-Sectional B

  • 1. Watseka

2. Milford

3. Lexington

  • 4. Ridgeview

5. Grant Park

6. Cissna Park

7. Tri-Point

8. Illinois Lutheran

9. Kankakee Grace

10. Donovan

11. Cornerstone

12. Normal Calvary

