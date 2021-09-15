Danville Area Community College is holding the 2021 Oktoberfest Open on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Two-Man Scramble 36-Hole Event benefits the DACC National Basketball Tournament Fund. The event will be held at the Danville Country Club.
The Friday Shot Gun Start begins at 1:00 p.m. The event is flighted after the 1st round. Saturday tee times begin at 9:00 a.m. starting with the highest scores.
The cost is $300 per team. Friday dinner and Saturday lunch are included. Cart and range balls for each round. Awards reception after the tournament. Payouts for 1st and 2nd Place in each flight (Flights TBD depending on the field size). Limited to 40 teams.
Skins game each day, 50/50 Raffle, Wheel of Fun and Hole Sponsorships for $50.
For more information or to register contact Brian Hensgen at 217-443-8823 or bhensgen@dacc.edu