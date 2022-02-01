Cross country runner signs with DACC

Allison Pickett, a star cross country runner at Hoopeston Area High School, recently signed a commitment letter to continue her cross country career at Danville Area Community College.
Pickett has been a standout cross country runner for Hoopeston Area, most recently being named to the Vermilion Valley All-Conference Team after advancing to the IHSA Class 1A sectionals.
Pickett placed 27th out of 58 runners at the Chrisman 1A regional with a time of 21:12.9. Pickett placed 54th in the sectionals at Hickory Point Golf Course with a time of 21:38.26.