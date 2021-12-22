The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers boys' basketball team started the Watseka Holiday Tournament with a game against Iroquois West Dec. 16.
The Raiders and Cornjerkers were fairly evenly matched for the first two quarters, but Hoopeston Area fell behind in the third and couldn't overcome Iroquois West's lead in the final quarter.
Iroquois West defeated Hoopeston Area 56-47.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 20 points. Senior Nick Hofer put up 13 points. Junior Anthony Zamora and sophomore Owen Root each had seven points.
The Cornjerkers took on Tri-Point Dec. 17 and took home a close victory.
Hoopeston Area dominated Tri-Point in the first quarter, outscoring them 18-2, but Tri-Point recovered and outscored Hoopeston in the second and third quarters, going into the fourth quarter only trailing Hoopeston Area by one point.
Hoopeston Area was able to take home the win by outscoring Tri-Point 15-13 in the final quarter for a 52-49 victory.
Zamora and Hofer put up 17 points for Hoopeston Area during the game. Brown had 11 points. Root and sophomore Mason Rush and four and three points respectively.
The Cornjerkers picked up another win Saturday at the tournament when they defeated Cissna Park 55-49.
Brown had 16 points for the Cornjerkers, followed closely by Zamora with 14 points and Hofer with 12 points. Root had seven points, while Rush had four points and sophomore Ethan Steiner had two points.
Hoopeston Area faced-off against Peotone in their final game of the tournament Dec. 21.
The teams were competing for fifth place in the tournament.
A big second quarter, where they outscored Hoopeston Area 21-7, gave Peotone a huge lead going into the second half. Hoopeston Area was able to outscore Peotone in both of the subsequent quarters, but wasn't able to undo the damage from the first half.
Peotone defeated Hoopeston Area 51-41.
Brown lead the team with 18 points. Hofer had 12 points. Zamora put up nine points and Root had two points.
The Cornjerkers currently have a 4-9 season record.
They will be back in action Dec. 28 when they travel to Cerro Gordo for a 5 p.m. game. They will then travel to Fisher on Dec. 30 for a 5:30 p.m. game.
In their final game of the Iroquois West Holiday Tournament Dec. 15, the Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers took on Gardner-South Wilmington and defeated their opponents 43-25.
Lacie Breymeyer put up 11 points while bringing down four rebounds. Bre Crose had nine points, five rebounds and six steals during the game.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action on their home court the following night when they hosted Oakwood.
Oakwood went onto defeat Hoopeston Area 44-22.
The Lady Cornjerkers played in their final game of 2021 Dec. 20 when they traveled to take on Danville.
The Lady Cornjerkers put up a valiant effort but fell to Danville 55-45.
Klaire Pilcher put up 13 points and collected 13 rebounds for Hoopeston Area.
Kaitlynn Lange had 13 points and five rebounds.
The Lady Cornjerkers were set to take on Clifton Central at home Tuesday night but the game was cancelled. They will return to action Jan. 3 when they host PBL at 6 p.m. They will travel to Monticello the following day for a 5:30 p.m. game. They will travel to Milford Jan. 6 for a 6 p.m. game.