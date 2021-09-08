Hoopeston Area defeated Danville Schlarman by the score of 8-0.
Talen Gredy got things started less than three minutes into the game on a rebound. Kayden Wallace made the game 2-0 two minutes later from a pass from Isaias Diaz. Ben Brown, Kamerin Cade with two goals, Talen Gredy with his second goal and Harrison Woods finished all the scoring going into halftime 7-0.
The second half was cut down from forty minutes to twenty minutes. The lone goal of the second half belonged to Gabriel Joneikis with the assist from Mason Rush. Nick Hofer finished the night with two assists.
Owen Root was the winning goalie with Dylan Judy and Derek Drayer all combined for the shut-out.
The Cornjerkers improved their VVC record to 4-0-0 and an overall record 5-2-1 heading into a big game on Thursday against Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin in Rossville beginning at 4:30