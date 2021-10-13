The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong picked up a close win over Oakwood on the road Friday on the road.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong and Oakwood held each other scoreless in the first quarter.
The Cornjerkers took the lead in the second quarter with two touchdowns while holding Oakwood to one touchdown.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong went into the second half with a 14-7 lead, but Oakwood kept it competitive in the third quarter, answering Hoopeston Area/Armstrong's 7 points with six of their own.
The Cornjerkers were unable to put Oakwood away in the fourth quarter.
Oakwood put up eight points to tie the game at 21 and they went into overtime.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong scored a touchdown and a a two-point conversion in overtime to put them ahead of Oakwood's six overtime points.
The Cornjerkers defeated Oakwood 29-27.
Abel Colunga had a big night on offense with three rushing touchdowns on 31 carries for 169 yards. Colunga also had 40 yards from an interception return.
Anthony Zamora had four completions on 11 passing attempts for 84 yards. Hunter Cannon had one completion on one attempt for 23 yards.
Zamora had eight carries for 22 yards and one touchdown
Sam Champs and Brady Linares each had one carry for negative yardage.
Cannon and Angel Zamora had 25 and 24 yards, respectively, during kick-off returns.
On defense, Cannon had nine solo tackles and eight assists. Abel Colunga had four solo tackles and 11 assists. Anthony Zamora had three solo tackles and three assists. Champs had three solo tackles and six assists. Angel Zamora had two solo tackles and three assists. Collin Young had two solo tackles and nine assists. Joshton Schwartz had two solo tackles and three assists. Landon Freeman had one solo tackle. Ashton Birch had one solo tackle and three assists. Grant Morgan had one solo tackle and one assist. Cameron Coffey had two assists. Kollin Ashbury had one assist.
Collin Young had one sack.
Anthony Zamora and Abel Colunga each had one interception.
The Cornjerkers will host Salt Fork for their Homecoming Game Friday at 7 p.m. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong seniors will be honored prior to the game.