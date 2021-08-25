Hoopeston Area Soccer team got off to a good start on Tuesday behind Ben Brown's three goals leading the Cornjerkers to 8-0 victory over the Watseka Warriors. Owen Root got the win in goal saving two shot attempts.
Brown got the score starting early in the first half with an assist from Owen Root's punt to make the score 1-0. Shortly later Talen Gredy scored on a throw-in by Nick Hofer. Ben Brown scored his second time after making some room to get a shot off. Isaias Diaz scored his first goal of the year with an assist going to Gredy. Gredy later scored his second goal of the night on a rebound.
Later Harrison Woods scored on a beautiful pass from Diaz. The Cornjerkers seventh goal of the half when Kamerin Cade was able to connect with Diaz. Brown rounded out the scoring before half by having his third goal with the assist going to Hofer second assist on the night. Freshman Dylan Judy replaced Root in goal for the second half stopping one shot.
The Cornjerkers will have their first home game of the year Thursday at Hoopeston Area Soccer Field against Georgetown-Ridge Farm starting at 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area’s season record is 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.