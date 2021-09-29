The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong Cornjerkers fell to Westville Friday night at home 55-26.
Westville held the Cornjerkers scoreless in the first quarter while putting up 14 points of their own.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong answered back in the second quarter with 20 points of their own. Unfortunately, Westville put up 14 points again and went into the half leading 28-20.
The Cornjerkers were unable to get on the board again in the third quarter as Westville extended their lead to 42-20.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong found the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter as Westville added 13 points to their lead to win 55-26.
Quarterback Anthony Zamora had 13 completions on 26 attempts for 194 yards passing. He had one touchdown pass.
Anthony Zamora had nine carries for 62 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Abel Colunga had five carries for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Hunter Cannon had two carries for 18 yards and one touchdown.
Angel Zamora and Brady Linares had two carries each.
Hunter Cannon had five receptions for 123 yards total with one touchdown catch.
Angel Zamora, Sam Champs and Abel Colunga had two receptions each while Kollin Asbury and Grant Morgan each had one reception.
On defense, Anthony Zamora had five solo tackles and four assists. Hunter Cannon had two solo tackles and three assists. Angel Zamora had four solo tackles and nine assists. Sam Champs had four solo tackles and three assists. Ayden Larkin had one solo tackle. Abel Colunga had eight solo tackles and eight assists. Collin Young had four solo tackles and 10 assists. Nathan Torres had one solo tackles and three assists. Alan Colunga had one assists. Joshton Schwartz had one solo tackles and five assists. Cameron Coffey had two assists. Landon Freeman had one solo tackle and three assists. Ashton Birch had two assists. Grant Morgan had one solo tackle. Ricky Avitia had four assists.
Angel Zamora and Nathan Torres each had one sack during the game.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong will be back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday when they host Georgetown-Ridge Farm.