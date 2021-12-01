After opening their season in a close match against Tri-Point at the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament, the Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers took on Prairie Central Nov. 23.
Hoopeston Area fell to Prairie Central 63-31.
Individual statistics for the Cornjerkers were:
Anthony Zamora 13
Nick Hofer 5
Owen Root 11
Preston VanDeVeer 2
The Cornjerkers were back in action Nov. 26 against Lexington during the tournament.
Lexington came away with the 67-45 victory.
Individual statistics for Hoopeston Area were:
Anthony Zamora 11
Ben Brown 16
Ethan Steiner 1
Mason Rush 3
Owen Root 9
Preston VanDeVeer 5
Hoopeston Area picked up their first win of the season against Fisher in their final game of the GCMS tournament.
The Cornjerkers defeated Fisher 43-10.
Individual statistics for the game were:
Anthony Zamora 11
Ben Brown 9
Ethan Steiner 2
Nick Hofer 14
Owen Root 3
Preston VanDeVeer 2
Wyatt Eisenmann 2
Hoopeston Area hosted Paxton-Buckley-Loda in their first non-tournament game of the season Tuesday night.
The Cornjerkers kept the game close in the first quarter, but PBL pulled away from them in the second quarter, outscoring Hoopeston Area 16-5.
The Cornjekrers were down, but not out coming back from halftime with a renewed spirit.
Hoopeston Area battled back and outscored PBL 16-10 in the third quarter.
Unfortunately the damage from the early game was too significant to overcome and PBL came away with a 50-41 win over Hoopeston Area.
Anthony Zamora led the Cornjerkers in offense with 15 points, followed by Ben Brown and Ethan Steiner, who both put up eight points. Mason Rush had three points, Preston VanDeVeer had five points and Owen Root had two points.
The Cornjerkers currently have a 1-4 record and will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Clifton Central for a 5 p.m. game. They will then host St. Joseph-Ogden Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
After a break following the Oakwood Comet Classic, the Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers basketball team will be back in action Dec. 6 when they host Westville at 6 p.m. They will then travel to Danville for a 6 p.m. Dec. 7 and to Salt Fork Dec. 9 for a 6 p.m. game.