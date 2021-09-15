The Cornjerkers football team took on Momence Sept. 10 and lost 30-14.
Quarterback Anthony Zamora threw for 111 yards on 19 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed for 48 yards on 11 carries.
Hunter Cannon had 20 rushing yards on five carries, while Abel Colunga had seven rushing yards on four carries. Sam Champs had two carries for negative yardage. Kollin Asbury had one carry for negative yardage.
Cannon had four receptions for 94 yards. Champs had three receptions for 14 yards. Abel Colunga had one reception for three yards.
Zamora and Cannon had four solo tackles each. Champs and Collin Young each had three solo tackles. Asbury and Joshua Schwartz each had two solo tackles. Felix Hernandez, Colunga, Jesus Avitia and Ricky Avitia each had one solo tackle.
Cannon had one sack during the game.
Hoopeston Area will take on Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.