The Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers football team took on Fairfield in Hoopeston Area's first football playoff game since 1993 Saturday.
After a hard-fought season and pulling themselves into playoff contention, the Cornjerkers came into Saturday's game riding on a wave of support from their community with many businesses and residents showing their support with decorations in windows cheering the team on.
Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac came into the with a 5-4 season record and faced-off against the Fairfield Mules, a team with an 8-1 record.
The Cornjerkers held the Mules to just eight points in the first half, but were unable to reach the scoreboard themselves.
Fairfield's offense burst to life in the second half, putting up 12 in the third quarter and six points in the fourth quarter.
The Cornjerkers fell to Fairfield 26-0.
On offense, Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac's Anthony Zamora had four pass completions on 21 attempts for 40 yards. Hunter Cannon had two completions on 20 attempts for 20 yards.
Abel Colunga had 41 rushing yards on 12 carries. Anthony Zamora had 52 rushing yards on nine carries. Hunter Cannon had seven rushing yards on eight carries. Sam Champs had five rushing yards on one carry. Angel Zamora had one carry for negative yardage.
Anthony Zamora had 20 receiving yards on two receptions. Sam Champs had 19 receiving yards on two receptions. Kollin Asbury had 13 receiving yards on one reception. Hunter Cannon had one reception for eight yards.
On defense, Abel Colunga had eight solo tackles. Anthony Zamora and Hunter Cannon each had five solo tackles. Sam Champs, Collin Young and Ashton Birch each had three solo tackles. Kollin Asbury and Cameron Coffey had two solo tackles. Angel Zamora, Nathan Torres, Logan Kasallis, Grant Morgan and Ricky Avitia.