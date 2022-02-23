The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers basketball team wrapped up their season Saturday when they traveled to Bismarck to take on the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils in regional action.
The sixth-seeded Blue Devils took an early lead and refused to let up for the remainder of the game.
BHRA outscored Hoopeston Area 15-6 in the first quarter and 11-8 in the second quarter.
The Cornjerkers were unable to regroup in the second half and were outscored 26-11 in the third quarter and 18-11 in the fourth quarter.
BHRA went onto defeat Hoopeston Area 70-36.