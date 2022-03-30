The Hoopeston Area High School boys baseball team were back in action Monday after having several games canceled due to inclement weather.
Hoopeston Area hosted Champaign Central, who came into the game with a 6-1 season record, and struggled to keep Champaign Central’s bats in check during the game.
Champaign Central put up 18 runs during the game while holding Hoopeston Area to just one run.
Hoopeston Area’s Nick Hofer and Derek Drayer each had one hit during the game. Drayer had one RBI.
Ethan Steiner took the loss for Hoopeston Area with three innings pitched. Steiner allowed five hits, three earned runs and four walks. Dylan Judy pitched one inning and racked up two strikeouts while allowing two hits, six earned runs and seven walks.
The Cornjerkers hosted Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tuesday.
Hoopeston Area and GCMS each scored in the first inning.
GCMS would pull ahead of Hoopeston Area in the second inning by putting up three runs and adding two more runs in the third inning.
Hoopeston Area started to claw their way back into competition in the bottom of the third by scoring three runs.
GCMS brought the hammer down with an eight-run fourth inning.
Despite putting up three more runs, Hoopeston Area couldn’t put a dent in GCMS’s insurmountable lead.
GCMS would win 14-7.
Hoopeston Area’s Keygan Field had one hit with two RBI during the game. Mason Rush and Ryker Small each had one RBI with two hits each. Grant Morgan had three hits. Wyatt Eisenmann had two hits. Ben Brown and Nick Hofer each had one hit.
Field took the loss for the Cornjerkers. Field pitched three innings while striking out six and allowing six hits, six earned runs and five walks. Grant Morgan pitched two innings and had two strikeouts. Derek Drayer pitched one inning and allowed one earned run and two walks. Nick Hofer pitched two innings with one strikeout, two hits and one walk allowed.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Arcola for a 4:30 p.m. game Thursday. They will host Urbana at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will host Westville Monday at 4:30 p.m. and Fisher at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.