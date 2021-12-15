The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers defeated the Westville Tigers Tuesday night on their home court.
Westville controlled the game during the first half, leading Hoopeston Area 30-20 going into the half.
The Cornjerkers found their footing in the second half and outscored Westville 29-14 in the third quarter and went into the final quarter with a lead.
Hoopeston Area edged out Westville in scoring, 15-14, in the final quarter and took home the 64-58 win.
Hoopeston Area junior Anthony Zamora had an explosive offensive performance during the game, putting up 22 points. Junior Preston VanDeVeer had 17 points. Senior Ben Brown put up 15 points. Senior Nick Hofer had six points and Sophomore Mason Rush had four points.
Zamora had eight defensive rebounds, while Hofer had four, Brown had three, VanDeVeer had two and Root had one.
Brown had three steals and one assist. Zamora had two assists and one steal. VanDeVeer had two steals and one assist. Hofer had one assist. Root had one steal.
Earlier in the week on Dec. 11, Hoopeston Area took on the Salt Fork Storm.
Salt Fork took an early lead and, despite bursts of offense in the second and fourth quarters, was able to defeat Hoopeston Area 42-29.
Zamora had 11 points during the game, while Brown had eight points, VanDeVeer had four points and Hofer and Rush each had three points.
Hofer had four defensive rebounds while VanDeVeer and Brown each had three and Zamora had one. Zamora had two steals while Brown, Rush and VanDeVeer each had one.
Hoopeston Area will be back in action Thursday night when they take on Iroquois West at the Watseka Holiday Tournament at 7 p.m. Hoopeston Area’s following game at the tournament will be at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The tournament will continue Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.