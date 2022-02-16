The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers boys' basketball team took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm Feb. 11 on the road.
The team's were evenly-matched in the first quarter with both putting up 17 points.
Hoopeston Area pulled ahead slightly in the second quarter and went into the second half with a 30-26 lead.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm had an explosive third quarter by outscoring Hoopeston Area 19-5 and going into the final quarter with a 45-35 lead.
Hoopeston Area found their footing again in the fourth quarter and put up 15 points, but they couldn't keep Georgetown-Ridge Farm from scoring 21 points in the fourth.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeated Hoopeston Area 66-50.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 20 points.
Senior Nick Hofer and junior Anthony Zamora each had 10 points with junior Preston VanDeVeer putting up eight points and sophomore Wyatt Eisenmann scoring two points.
The Cornjerkers rebounded from this loss with a win the following day against Armstrong-Potomac.
Hoopeston Area took a commanding lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Trojans 19-10, and went into the half ahead 30-23.
Hoopeston Area kept the pressure on for the remainder of the game and held Armstrong-Potomac at bay long enough to pick up the 57-47 victory.
Brown led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 22 points followed by Hofer with 14 and Zamora with 10. VanDeVeer had six points, Eisenmann had three points and sophomore Owen Root had two.
Hoopeston Area was back in action Tuesday night when they hosted the Chrisman Cardinals.
The Cornjerkers took an early lead, but Chrisman battled back in the second quarter and Hoopeston Area went into the second half with a slim two-point lead.
Chrisman was unable to capitalize on this second quarter rally as they were only able to put up four points in the third quarter while Hoopeston Area scored 14.
Chrisman regrouped in the fourth quarter and put up 13 points to match Hoopeston Area, but the damage had been done and Hoopeston Area went to win 55-43.
Brown put up 20 points to lead the Cornjerkers in scoring while Hofer had nine, Zamora and VanDeVeer each had eight, Root had five, senior Isaias Diaz had three and sophomore Mason Rush had two.
The Cornjerkers will return to action Saturday at 6 p.m. when they begin regional play against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in Bismarck.