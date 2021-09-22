Hoopeston Area was down some starters Thursday night, but the bench stepped up in a big way with a 7-0 over Watseka. Owen Crase was able to make the score 1-0 when he chest the ball into the back of the net on a deflection off the hands of the Warrior goalie. Isaias Diaz had two unassisted goals on the night scored to make and later Talen Gredy and Diaz worked together making it 3-0 with twenty-three minutes left in the half.
Cornjerkers tallied three more goals in the second half to cut the time in half. Preston VanDeVeer made it 5-0 when he was able to sky high to score on a corner kick from Gredy. Ben Brown scored his only goal on the night when freshman Phoenix Webber was able to make a pass leading Brown to the goal. Gredy made it 7-0 with 15:30 left in the game.
Hoopeston Area defeated Unity by the score of 8-0. Ben Brown had a great game scoring three goals and two assists. All of Ben’s goals came in the first half. Kamerin Cade made things 1-0 less than two minutes into the game. Five minutes later Ben Brown was able to make the score 2-0 with the assist from Nick Hofer. Talen Gredy, had a goal and Gabe Joneikis scored on a penalty kick to make the score 6-0 at half.
Second half Isaias Diaz scored to make it 7-0 less than five minutes which led the clock to be cut in half. Gredy scored the last goal of the night at the 17:03 mark.
Derek Drayer got the win saving one shot, and Kaleb Hollen replaced Drayer in goal, saving two shots for the shutout.
The Junior varsity played for an extra thirty minutes and they won 3-0.
Hoopeston Area defeated Georgetown Ridge-Farm/Westville in a raining cold game by the score of 3-1. Harrison Woods scored to put the Cornjerkers up 1-0. Owen Root made the score 2-0 when Nick Hofer was able to chip Owen the ball for an assist. Ben Brown scored in the second half.
Jace Bina scored the only Buffalo goal in the second half with the assist from Luke Barney.