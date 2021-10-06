The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers took on Schlarman Academy Sept. 30 got off to a slow start and that allowed Schlarman to hang around and gain confidence with five starters out for various reasons.
Noah Garriott made the score 1-0 with 10:28 left in the first half with the assist going to Avery Kelsey. It didn't take long when Nick Hofer scored eighteen seconds later from Ben Brown to make things tied at one. Kamerin Cade got the game winning goal with 6:28 left in the first half on a deflection.
Second half Ben Brown scored five of the Cornjerkers six goals in the second half. Isaias Diaz scored the other goal. Nick Hofer had three assists on the night with Gredy and Diaz each had an assist to put the Cornjerkers in the win column by the score 8-1.
Hoopeston Area next took on Clifton Central and defeated them 3-0.
Talan Gredy-Nelson scored to make it 1-0 with twenty-five minutes left in the first half. Ben Brown made it 2-0 later in the half.
In the second half, the Cornjerkers added on with a Brown header for a 3-0 lead. Nick Hofer had a great game with his throw-in and chipping to Gredy-Nelson and Brown for three assists on the night.
Derek Drayer stopped all seven shots from the Comets and earned another victory and shut-out.
Hoopeston Area hosted their annual Pink Night Kick Cancer game Tuesday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Hoopeston Area clinched the outright Vermilion Valley Conference Championship by defeating Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin by the score of 3-2 in overtime.
The Blue Devils took a 1-0 halftime lead when Logan Hall scored on a rebound. Second half Hoopeston Area Senior Ben Brown was able to tie the game up at one when Isaias Diaz made a great pass to help Brown to find some open space for the score.
The Blue Devils answered back with a goal from Liam Oxendine with the assist to Hayden Rice. Cornjerkers were able to find their way into the box to get fouled to earn a penalty kick. Ben Brown stepped up and was able to make a great shot to make things 2-2.
In overtime, the fans and parents got to see both goalies make some great saves to keep things close going into the last ten minutes.
Hoopeston Area sophomore Talan Gredy-Nelson was able to assist Ben Brown for his third goal of the night with less than two minutes left to make the score 3-2.
Derek Drayer was the winning goalie saving seven of nine shots he faced.
Before the game the Hoopeston Area High School recognized the six seniors before the game for their dedication to the soccer program and the great young men they have grown into.
“The program will miss these boys and wish them nothing but the best in the future. This was a great group of kids and the coaches really enjoyed having them these past four years,” Asst. Coach Michl Kearney said. “A lot of credit has to go to their parents, grandparents and other family members who raised them the right way in being very humble and outstanding individuals.”
The seniors are, Kamerin Cade, Kayden Wallace, Nick Hofer, Ben Brown, Isaias Diez, Derek Drayer.
The Cornjerkers will try to sweep the conference on Thursday night as they travel to Gilman to take on Iroquois West.