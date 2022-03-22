The Cissna Park High School boys baseball team opened their season with a home game against Fisher Monday.
While Fisher scored one run in the top of the second, the Timberwolves blew open the game with a six-run second inning.
The game would remain scoreless until the second inning when Fisher put up three runs.
Cissna Park held Fisher off for the remaining inning and went on to win 6-4.
Cissna Park senior Gavin Savoree had two hits with two RBI, while sophomore Brayden Bruens had one hit for two RBI. Junior Gavin Spitz had one RBI.
Cissna Park pitchers racked up a combined 16 strikeouts during the game with Damien Renteria throwing eight, Spitz throwing five and senior Bryce Sluis throwing three.
The Timberwolves will be back in action Saturday when they travel to St. Anne for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. They will then host Schlarman at 4:30 p.m. Monday. They will travel to Westville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.