In the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader, the Seeger boys hosted Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin (BHRA) and ended up on the short end of a 49-37 score.
The visiting Blue Devils took early leads of 4-0, 7-2 and 13-5 by the end of the first quarter as they put the Patriots in a hole from which the team could never climb out.
Kaiden Peterson hit the first basket Seeger at the 5:03 mark of the first period and Owen Snedeker added another about 90 seconds later, but the only other Patriot point in the quarter also came from Snedeker at the free throw line.
Meanwhile the Blue Devils were converting two turnovers into four points in the final three seconds of the period for that 13-5 lead.
John Collins, the Seeger head coach, who was understandably brief in his post-game commentary, explained why the play by his team hurt their chances, saying, “We had too many turnovers. We gave them easy baskets.”
The second quarter started with the team trading buckets with Cameron Laws putting his name in the scorebook for the Patriots.
Christian Holland and Hunter Thomas followed up with three-pointers that helped pull Seeger withing two at 17-15 – the closest the hosts would come to taking the lead – but BHRA again scored the final four points of the period for a 21-15 halftime total.
Gary Tidwell, the BHRA head coach, said his team did what he wanted early in the contest.
“I thought we ran our style of play,” he said. “We set the tempo early, but we never could extend our lead the way we’d hoped we would.”
Seeger made another charge in the third quarter to cut the margin to five at 25-20 when Laws fed Thomas for a lay-up and Peterson knocked down a free throw, but BHRA came right back.
A pair of treys from Braden Sackett pushed the lead back to double digits at 31-20.
Peterson made a basket to cut the margin back to nine, but the Blue Devils ran off six points at the end of the period to lead 37-20.
Not giving up, Seeger began to cut into the BHRA lead in the fourth quarter after first falling behind by 18 at 40-22.
A fast break lay-up and a trey from Luke Pluimer along with free throws from Michael Winchester followed by another fast break from Pluimer cut the lead down to a dozen at 42-30.
The ensuing two baskets also came from Seeger players as Winchester and Laws both made lay-ups to close the gap to eight at 42-34, but Amani Stanford made a lay-up and a pair of free throws on the next two possessions to restore the double-digit lead at 46-34.
Snedeker came back with a trey but for the fourth time in the game, the visitors scored the last few points of a period for a 49-37 final.
Collins said it was simple to explain why his team lost, saying tersely, “We had too many missed opportunities, too many missed free throws and gave the ball away to many times.”
He closed, saying, “We did some good things out there, but we weren’t consistent. We didn’t do the little things to help ourselves. We’ll keep working on getting better.”