Bloomington Central Catholic 7 Hoopeston Area 0
1st Half
BCC- Goal Jarrett Wieduwilt Assist Ben Torry
BCC- Goal Joseph Carter Assist jacob Jongky
BCC- Goal Ethan Blankenship (Rebound)
BCC- Gavin Young (Rebound)
2nd Half
BCC- Goal Joseph Carter unassisted
BCC- Goal Jacob Jongky Assist Jaylen Bischoff
BCC- Goal Jaylen Bischoff (Rebound)
Monticello 8 Iroquois West 1
MHS- Goal Malachi Manuel Assist Cohen Neighbors & Dylan Ginalick
MHS- Goal Dyan Ginalick (Penalty Kick)
MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick unassisted
MHS- Goal Malachi Manual Assist Cohen Neighbors
MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick Assist Cohen Neighbors
MHS- Goal Levi Stevens Assist Dylan Ginalick
MHS- Goal Treyden Fox Assist Biniam Lienhart
MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick unassisted
Iroquois West- No scores reported
Grant Park 2 St. Joseph Ogden 0
GP- Goal Rylan Heldt Assist Sawyer Loitz
GP- Rylan Heldt unassisted
Oakwood Salt Fork 8 Clifton Central 0
1st half
OSF- Goal Joe Lashuay Assist Carlie Thompson
OSF- Goal Dylan Diaz Assist Ty Smoot
OSF- Goal Macen Phillips Assist Reef Pacot
OSF- Goal Saul Carrillo Unassisted
OSF- Goal Joe Lashuay Assist Grant Powell
2nd Half
OSF- Goal Reef Pacot Assist Dyaln Diaz
OSF- Goal Cooper Mayers Unassisted
OSF- Goal Cooper Mayers Unassisted
Congratulations to Bloomington Central Catholic for being the 2021 Cornjerker Champions. Hoopeston Area would like to thank all the schools, parents, and officials for their contribution to making this a great tournament. Hope to see everyone back next fall. Good luck on the remainder of your season.
8:00 games
Hoopeston Area 3 Clifton Central 1
1st half
HA-Goal Talen Gredy assist Isaias Diaz
2nd Half
CC- Ryan Kohler (punt)
HA- Goal Ben Brown (Penalty kick)
HA- Goal Isaias Diaz (Rebound)
Grant Park 3 Iroquois West 1
1st half
IW-Goal Jorge Reyes assist Santiago Andrade
GP- Goal Rylan Heldt assist Luke Horn
GP- Goal Emilio Sandoval assist Sawyer Loitz
2nd Half
GP-Goal Ayden Delaney assist Nolan Schneider
9:45 game
Bloomington Central Catholic 2 Oakwood Salt-Fork 1
Scoring
BCC- Goal Jacob Jongky assist Jaylen Bischoff
BCC- Goal Jacob Jongky assist Jaylen Bischoff
OSF- Goal Dylan Diaz assist Joe Lashuay
Monticello 1 St. Joseph Ogden 0
MHS- Goal Malachi Manuel assist Levi Stephens
12:00 games
St. Joseph Ogden 1 Iroquois West 0
1st Half
SJO- Goal Collin Thomey assist Rachel Harris
Hoopeston Area 2 Oakwood Salt-Fork 4
1st Half
OSF-Goal Reef Pacot unassisted
OSF- Goal Grant Powell unassisted
HA- Goal Kayden Wallace unassisted
OSF-Macen Phillips unassisted
2nd Half
HA- Goal Talen Gredy assist Isaias Diaz
OSF- Grant Powell unassisted
1:45 games
Bloomington Central Catholic 8 Clifton Central 0
BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky
BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky
BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky
BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky
BCC- Goal Jaylen Bischoff assist Gavin Young
BCC- Goal Jacob Torry assist Ben Torry
BCC- Goal Ethan Blankenship unassisted
BCC- Own Goal
Grant Park 1 Monticello 0
Game was tied 0-0 after 60 minutes of play. Grant Park won in penalty kicks
3rd Place Game
Monticello 4 Oakwood Salt Fork 0
MHS- Goal Cohen Neighbors assist Levi Stephens
MHS- Goal Cohen Neighbors assist Rylan Good
MHS- Goal Drew Schlabach assist Cohen Neighbors
MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick assist Rylan Good
Championship Game
Grant Park 1 Bloomington Central Catholic 3
BCC- Goal Jaylan Bishop assist Brady Provost
BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jaob Jongky
BCC- Own Goal
GP- Goal Ayden Delaney unassisted