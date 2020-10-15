Sheila M. Walter, 63, of Rossville, IL, formerly of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 13, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 10, 1957, in Jamestown, TN, the daughter of Cordell and Willadean (Clayburn) Koger. She married Dean Walter on Jan. 26, 1980 at their home in Hoopeston. He survives in Rossville, IL.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 19 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. A private funeral service will be held followed by a public graveside service at 1:45 p.m. Monday at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, with Pastor John Morris and Rev. Gary Milton officiating. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation and/or service.
