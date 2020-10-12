Sandra Gene Teske, 76, of Cerritos, CA passed away on October 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 27, 1944 in Rossville, the daughter of Eugene R. and Evelyn A. (Wells) Moore. She married Kenneth P. Teske on July 26, 1969 in Hoopeston and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Russell Moore; and one sister, Carolyn Lyons.
She is survived by one son, Jason (Ruby) Teske of Seal Beach, CA as well as her husband, Ronald Fehr of Cerritos, CA.
Sandra was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwalk, CA.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth with Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park as well as one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday at church.
Please share a memory of Sandra at knappfuneralhomes.com.