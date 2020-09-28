Robert Louis ‘Bob’ Lusk Jr.
Robert Louis “Bob” Lusk Jr., 83, of Rossville, IL, passed away at 7:45 A.M. Friday September 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 22, 1937, in Danville, the son of Robert Louis Lusk Sr. and Alberta Mae (Felgenhauer) Lusk. He married Shirley Ann Byers on November 25, 1956 and together they had three children whom survive.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Rossville Cemetery in Rossville with Rev. John Franklin officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.