Robert Leroy “Bob” Dixon, 68, of Wellington, IL, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
He was born September 12, 1952, in Danville, the son of Lloyd and Esther (Schwartz) Dixon.
He is survived by two brothers, Harold (Mary Jane) Dixon and Earl (Cecelia) Dixon both of rural Prairie Green; one niece, Jill (Charlie) Henning; and five nephews, Bryan (Laura) Dixon, Stephen (Dana) Dixon, John (Tammy) Dixon, Philip (Halie) Dixon, and Craig Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two special cousins, Kay (Rosborg) Tabin and David Dixon.
Bob was a farmer all his life and was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois, graduating in 1974. He was a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and was always an avid Illini fan. He was a member of the Wellington United Methodist Church where he served on different committees. He also attended St. James United Methodist Church in Danville after moving to assisted living in Danville. Bob was also a member of the Wellington Lions Club and held various offices in that organization. He was known for his ready smile and love of teasing people and willingly receiving it in return.
A graveside service was conducted Dec. 17 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Wellington United Methodist Church.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.