Robert Dean “Bobby” Davis, 83, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 3:05 P.M. Monday, December 21, 2020 at the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville.
He was born September 6, 1937, in Danville, IL, the son of Arthur “Buzz” Davis and Ruth (Miller) Davis.
He is survived by two daughters, Dana Burk of Hoopeston, and Abby (Marty) Dobkins of Hoopeston; one sister, Carol Rudd of Danville: one half-brother, Scott Davis of Palm Springs, CA: four grandchildren, Alina (Aaron) Goble, Kirby (Meghan) Burk, Brad Dobkins, and Sabrina Dobkins; one great-grandchild, Cope Goble, and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob worked at the family-owned business, Davis Sheet Metal, with his dad for over twenty years. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962 with the 12th Infantry. Bob was a sports fanatic. He was an elite athlete in high school and captain of the John Greer High School football and basketball teams. Bob bowled competitively in two leagues and was inducted into the Hoopeston Bowling Hall of Fame in 2002. He also enjoyed fishing and was an avid Patriots fan.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held.
Memorials may be made in Bob’s memory to the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.