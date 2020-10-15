Robert “Bob” Wayne Strawser, 88, of Rossville, IL, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 13, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Ross Township, the son of Daniel Earl and Pauline Evangeline (Carrier) Strawser. He married Norma Jean Isley on Dec. 26, 1953 at the Church of Christ in Bismarck and together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on Jan. 4, 2015.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Rossville Cemetery in Rossville, IL, with Rev. Gary Milton officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.