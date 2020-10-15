Rick Edwin Payne, 70, of Hoopeston, passed away at 11:20 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 28, 1950, in Danville, IL, the son of Isham “Ike” and Beulah (Smith) Payne. He married Margarita (Lopez) Scharm on Nov. 30, 1996 in Newtown. She survives in Hoopeston.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. A graveside service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, with Steve Unger officiating. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation and/or graveside service.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.