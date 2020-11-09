Danville Area Community College has Winter Term Online classes that run December 21, 2020-January 8, 2021.
In three weeks, you can complete a course from the comforts of home. Choose your Winter Term class: Art Appreciation, U.S. History to 1865, Fantasy and Mythology, Survey of Statistics, Non-Western Comparative Government and Intro to Psychology.
Online Learning Orientation required for all first-time, online learners.
Spring classes begin January 19, 2021.
Special incentives for Winter Term & Spring classes include:
- Classes that are totally online are 50% off tuition
- Students who register for at least 15 credits will receive a $500 tuition waiver.
Check out DACC’s website at www.dacc.edu/schedules/ for complete information on classes.
Registration begins Nov. 9 for Winter Term and Spring classes. Schedule an appointment now online with your advisor at www.dacc.edu/aac or call 217-443-8750. Appointments can be held over the phone, via email, Zoom or face-to-face.
DACC Winter Term 2020-21 Classes Dec. 21-Jan. 8:
- Art Appreciation (ARTS-115-WW)
- U.S. History to 1865 (HIST-151-WW)
- Fantasy and Mythology (HUMN-103-WW)
- Survey of Statistics (MATH-115-WW)
- Non-Western Comparative Government (POLI-240-WW)
- Intro to Psychology (PSYC-100-WW)