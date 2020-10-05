Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Hoopeston Public Library will not sponsor a Pumpkin Decorating Contest this year.
However, kids and adults will have an opportunity to get creative with the seasonal gourds.
Library staffer Terri Hambleton and her husband, Mel, have graciously supplied pumpkins for the library’s annual decorating contest for the past several years.
Hambleton, who is retired from teaching kindergarten in the Rossville-Alvin Schools, will be the “guest reader” for HPL’s Online Facebook Storytime on Oct. 20.
She will also be demonstrating a take-home decorating craft for preschool and grade-school aged children that will include a free small pumpkin.
The kits will be available in a limited quantity, first-come, first served, beginning on Oct. 15.
The popular Take & Make crafts for teens and adults will also move into the holiday season with monthly crafts for October, November and December.
Thanks to the Hambletons, the adult project—a splatter-painted pumpkin—will also include all necessary materials plus a free small pumpkin.
Supplies of these crafts are also limited, and will be available beginning Oct. 15. The teen/adult kits may be picked up at the upstairs main desk.