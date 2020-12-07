Porter K. Bertram
Porter K. Bertram, 79 of Milford passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
He was born on December 20, 1940 in Slat, KY a son of Robert and Dorotha King Bertram. Porter married Mary Ann Watts in Milford on December 24, 1965 and she passed away on Dec. 3, 2020.
Surviving are one son- Gregory A. Bertram of Hoopeston; one granddaughter- Megan E. Bertram of Hoopeston; two sisters- Janet (Richard) Smith of Gridley and Patricia Thompson of Crawfordsville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother- Lee Bertram, and two sisters- Flora Lutrell and Kathryn Sexton.
Porter was a member of Milford Christian Church and was a bus driver for Milford school for 26 years. He served in the US Marines.
Funeral services will be held on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Watseka American Legion.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
