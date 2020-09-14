Petition packets for candidates who wish to run for School Board or Regional Board of School Trustees in the Consolidated Election to be held April 6 will be available in the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 22.
Packets may be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Packets are also available via email by sending a request to Lindsay Light at ccelections@vercounty.org.
The first day petitions may be circulated is Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Monday, December 14 at 8:00 a.m. through Monday, December 21 by 5:00 p.m.
Local offices to be elected at the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election include Township Supervisor, Clerk, Assessor/Multi-Township Assessor, Highway Commissioner and Trustee; City/Village Mayor/President, Clerk, Treasurer, and Alderman/Commissioners/Trustees; Park District Commissioners; Public Library District and/or Township Library Trustees; Regional Board of School Trustees; School Board Members; Community College Trustees; Township Land Commissioners; and Fire Protection District Trustees.
Offices other than School Board or Regional Board of Trustees will pick up packets with each jurisdictions’ secretary/clerk.
A Candidate’s Guide, the 2021 Township Caucus Guide, and campaign finance information may be found on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov.