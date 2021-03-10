The Paxton City Council voted 7-1 to rezone the lot where the 1902 Westlawn School building sits from single family to multi-family use. In February, the Planning Commission turned down prospective buyer, Richard Miller’s request for the rezoning so he could turn the building into five apartments at 465 E. Orleans. The council vote needed to be a 2/3 majority to overturn the planning commission but the rezoning passed easily as only alderman Eric Evans voted no.
Miller said he plans to spend $250,000 rehabilitating the building and each apartment will be about 850 square feet and have two bedrooms. He said he’s in the business of saving history one building at a time and “we’ll respect the neighborhood” during the
construction phase. He plans to hold on to the property and not flip it and said he will be a phone call away if any problems arise.
Neighbor Brad Eichelberger restated his objections to the project that he has outlined at several meetings. “It will change the fabric of our neighborhood,” he said. He said he informally surveyed 10 households in the immediate area and all agreed with him. His wife Tabitha echoed his sentiments and said she and other mothers are concerned about congestion in the nearby park and increased traffic on an already busy street that is a main route to two schools.
Neighbor Maurie Saldeen who had lived in the neighborhood 35 years, but is not currently, said he thought the council should take into account the neighbors’ opinions about an apartment building in their midst over opinions of Paxton residents in general. Aldermen Mike Wilson said people he talked to were generally in favor of the project.
Also the council tabled discussion till April 13 on becoming a partner in a mutual aid agreement with the Bayles Lake homeowners association. Comptroller Tammy Jensen said she has a question in to the city’s insurer about coverage for the city in such an agreement. Alderman Rob Pacey questioned the legality of such an agreement with a private entity and asked if it would be reciprocal. City Attorney Marc Miller said he didn’t see a problem legally but said the city might want to include something about compensation for city manpower or equipment use if the city assisted the group. Rod Cardinal represented the homeowners and said the IEPA has recommended that the group have such a mutual plan in case of a disaster.
Also Police Chief Coy Cornett said he will be evaluating properties for nuisance violations now that spring is nearly here. He also reported that he has hired Conrad Powell as part-time police officer. Powell, who was raised in Paxton, will be used initially for vacation fill-ins.
Also the night of the regular April 13 meeting, the zoning committee will meet once again at 6 p.m. and at 6:45 the city will hold a close-out hearing on the five businesses who received state aid to help them weather the pandemic. Mayor Bill Ingold said the hearing is simply a formality to comply with program requirements.