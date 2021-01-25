Patricia Joanne York, 85, of Hoopeston, passed away at 12:34 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Patricia was born on May 20, 1935, in Danville, the daughter of Clyde and Lera (Vigus) Keith.She married Shirley Dale York on September 6, 1953, in Hoopeston.He preceded her in death on November 6, 2018.
She is survived by three sons- John Dale (Olga) York of Hoopeston, Don (Michelle) York of Hoopeston and Steve (Jennifer) York of Grant Park; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers- Tom and Marion Keith, sister- Marilyn Trautwetter and infant twin brother- Charles Keith.
Patricia graduated from John Greer High School, in 1953.She worked for several yeas as a realtor, working for Terry Reality and Birds Reality, in Hoopeston.She also enjoyed volunteering at the school, where she was a reading volunteer for 16 years.She loved to help teach children how to read.Patricia also enjoyed listening to classical music, making Christmas cookies with the family, baking, and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Patricia’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston, with Pastor Ken Cameron officiating.Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.Burial will follow the service in Floral Hill Cemetery.Due to current Covid-19 health concerns we do ask that masks and social distancing be observed.Memorials may be made to the Danville Alliance Church.The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Patricia’s life.Condolences may be sent to the family on her everlasting memorial page at:www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.