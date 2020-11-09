Patricia Ann Vacketta, 93, of Danville, IL formerly of
Hoopeston, IL passed away at 10:05 AM at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL on November 3, 2020.
Patricia was born on January 30, 1927 in Georgetown, IL the daughter of Frank and Hazel (Boen) Scott. She married Henry C. "Hank" Vacketta on November 23, 1950 in Georgetown, IL and he preceded her in death on July 5, 2016.
Other survivors include one son: Bradley (Lorraine) Vacketta of Columbus, IN, one daughter: Annette Thompson of Colleyville, TX, three grandchildren: Vincent Vacketta of Pittsburg, PA, Avangeline Vacketta of Brooklyn, NY and Michelle Hastings of St. Louis, MO, as well as two great-grandchildren: Harlow and Josephine Hastings of St. Louis, MO.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hank as well as one son-in-law, Stephen Thompson and one brother, Frank Scott, Jr. Patricia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hoopeston, IL. She enjoyed playing Bridge, cooking and reading mystery and romance novels in her free time.
A Private Family Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834.
Officiating will be Rev. Wade Meranda. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Hoopeston in Hoopeston. Please join Patricia's family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.