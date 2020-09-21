Have you heard about the man and his wife who, while on a road trip, got into a large-sized fuss over a small-sized incident? Neither would budge; neither would listen; neither would give an inch. Each would loudly and stubbornly argue their viewpoint without backing down. This was followed by a cold, stony silence for miles and miles.
Finally, they passed a pasture where a young farm boy was trying to pull a long-eared mule across a narrow, makeshift bridge. The mule balked; he would not budge an inch. The boy was pulling with all his might but the mule was not about to move. The mule dug its heels into the ground. Seeing this scene, the man in the car, pointing to the mule, asked his wife, “Look at that stubborn old mule. Is he a relative of yours?” Wife retorted, “Yes, on my husband’s side!”
Both, the man and the woman, the boy and the mule, can see the stubbornness in the other. But none of them can see the stubbornness in themselves. Similarly, Jesus tells a story about some hired workers who could not see the dramatic expression of grace already given to them before they started work (Matthew 20:1-16).
In this parable, all the workers in the vineyard received the same payment whether they worked all day or only an hour. It was Jesus way of telling us that God gives us all the same amount of love, no matter what we do or who we are. God loves everyone equally, and God loves us a lot!
Today’s parable is designed to demonstrate that any sense of entitlement totally misses the point of the kingdom of God. In the kingdom of God no one is entitled because everything is given gratuitously. It’s all grace! Our DNA contains God’s love because we were made of God’s love; we live in God’s love; and we are always moving toward God’s love.
We can only enter the good life when we let go of all entitlement, and claim what is ours already. Jesus called this good life the kingdom of God or the kingdom of heaven. “Take what belongs to you and go,” the landowner said. It’s yours for the taking; it’s the good life you’ve been looking for.
In the kingdom of God there is no comparison and no cause for envy. All are living by God’s grace, by God’s provision. There is no pecking order and each can be for all, and we can all be together. Our opponents want us to recognize differences in station, wealth and privilege – as though they matter. The rankings of this earth don’t matter!
Exclusion and superiority do not make sense in the kingdom of God. The apostle Paul was cut off from his dream of taking his ministry to Spain. Instead he found himself in prison with ill health, facing death, and his opponents were ridiculing him over his imprisonment. Although he was chained to Roman guards, Paul saw good things coming out of his imprisonment.
The apostle Paul tells us, “I want you to know, beloved, that what has happened to me has actually helped to spread the gospel, so that it has become known throughout the whole imperial guard and to everyone else that my imprisonment is for Christ; and most of the brothers and sisters having been made confident in the Lord by my imprisonment, dare to speak the word with greater boldness and without fear” (Philippians 1:12-14). The apostle Paul, the Roman guards, the emperor’s body guards, fellow Christians, and everyone else in the world are all included in hearing the gospel. When we are fully loved and know it, first and last doesn’t matter.
We are invited to serve in God’s vineyard. God came in Jesus Christ as the perfect laborer in that vineyard so that we might begin to see Paradise again, and begin to live it. We are invited to stop resisting and grumbling about God’s generosity, and instead begin living and serving in it. Let’s together step into this new world of grace where we fully receive God’s love, and then go out to serve this week in a world sorely in need of God’s love.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.