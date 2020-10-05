I joined the Hoopeston Health and Fitness gym a couple summers ago. The boxing program there is a great cardiovascular workout. We learn and practice boxing skills on punching bags, do various exercises, and lift weights. The program is a good way to build a social network as well.
On one of the walls in the gym is this sign: “Promise yourself to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind. Look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true. Think only of the best, work only for the best, and expect only the best. Forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future. Give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others. Live in the faith that the whole world is on your side as long as you are true to the best that is in you” (anonymous).
As I think of this, my mind darts back to one of the Beatitudes of Jesus: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness” (Matthew 5:6). And I also think about the very last parable Jesus tells us in the Gospel of Matthew where he says, “Truly, I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40).
The point is clear: As individual Christians, as a church, and as a community, we have to constantly guard against the temptation to be fat cats. We have to be constantly looking for ways to help people find Christ in their lives, help the sick, tend to the poor, comfort the bereaved. The evangelists and Christ call upon us to accept new challenges and new opportunities to take care of ourselves by helping others.
Be a power that only gives life and love to others. Many people hear God’s comforting words in various ways. Many people experience God’s miracles of life. The majestic mountains of Colorado can reveal God’s power which gives only life and love to others. God’s Spirit or Presence – that power which gives only life and love – is in you. Your True self is your union with God. Be a power that only gives life and love to others.
Dr. Paul Tournier, in his book, A Doctor’s Casebook in the Light of the Bible (Harper & Row, 1976), tells of treating a woman for anemia. He had been working with her for months without much success. He had tried vitamins and diets and exercise, but to no avail. As a last resort, the doctor admitted her into a hospital.
However, as the woman was checking in, the hospital staff rather routinely checked her blood, and they discovered that it was fine. The woman was well with no sign of anemia. Miraculously, she was healed. Intrigued by this, Dr. Tournier asked the woman if she had experienced anything unusual since he had seen her. She responded by telling him that she had forgiven someone from whom she had borne a nasty grudge for a long time. They were reconciled, they were friends again, and the woman felt so relieved that she could at long last feel good about life again.
You see, the woman decided to be a power that only gives love and life. When she forgave the person who hurt her, when that reconciliation took place as they became friends again, it was a breathtaking moment that gave her life. The impact of giving love and mercy was so powerful that it literally changed the physical state of her blood and gave her and her friend life. Wow!
As we grow up, we all have past failures that haunt us, but we don’t have to be defeated by them. We all have hurts, but we don’t have to let them fester within us. We can adjust our attitudes. We can choose the attitude of helpfulness. We can choose to forgive. We can choose to be a power that only gives life and love for others.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.