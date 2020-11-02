I once complimented a woman on her beautiful maternity outfit … to which she replied acidly, “For your information, I’m not pregnant!” I didn’t know what to say. I was reduced to an embarrassed silence. But after a bit, she thanked me for complimenting her outfit. I apologized for the mistake. She said, “no problem,” and we chuckled a little.
Sometimes we are at a complete loss of words, but the truth is that most of the time we do pretty well with words; we are fairly eloquent. We talk a pretty good game, but our real problem is with actions, with follow-through. We talk too much and do too little! We speak so eloquently and perform so inadequately. Only when our words are put into action are they authenticated
Nowhere is this truer than with matters of faith. It’s not enough to just hear it preached from our pulpits, hear it in our songs, and discussed in our small groups. Faith is a life-style – a way of living! This is what Jesus meant when he said, “The greatest among you will be your servant. All who exalt themselves will be humbled, and all who humble themselves will be exalted” (Matthew 23:11-12).
Jesus wants us to follow his example. Jesus tells us in the Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth” (Matthew 5:5). Jesus washes his disciples’ feet at the last Passover meal with them, and then says: “For I have set you an example that you also should do as I have done to you. Very truly, I tell you, servants are not greater than their master, nor are messengers greater than the one who sent them. If you know these things, you are blessed if you do them (John 13:15-17).
Humility is to be completely dependent upon God. Love, empathy, and compassion all come from God. We can share these attributes as we share God’s heart, and follow God’s will of loving others as does Christ. In our spiritual journey, God liberates us from sinful and evil ways. God frees us to love others as we humble ourselves to be dependent upon God’s love, and this expands our ability to do good for others. Real help always comes clothed in humility, love, and genuine concern for the other. Real help always comes in the spirit of empathy and compassion.
Try this spiritual exercise. Think of the persons you have known personally across the years, the people who are the most Godly, saintly, Christ-like people you have ever known. Picture them in your mind. Call them by name. Think about what is unique about them. Now, do you notice a special quality they all possess? My guess is that all of them possess humility. My guess is that they are not arrogant or haughty or pompous people. My guess is that they see themselves not as superstars, begging to be pampered, but as gracious, kind, obedient, self-giving servants of God, and give themselves totally to the cause of Christ.
We must realize that we are in the same water along with everyone else. We are all companions together in the great struggle of life, our arms around each other, just trying to help one another make it to the shore. I’m not an expert. I’m not the rescuer. I’m just one of the folks, like everyone else.
Once again, hear the good news: God has exalted us because we have given up the effort to exalt ourselves. “Let go and let God” used to be a slogan for me, and it is still a thought I live by. In all our present perils, sleep soundly and leave things in the hands of Christ; do what you can and trust God. Be of good cheer because the God who created you out of nothing but the impulse of love alone, who simply wants to share the kingdom with you, holds us all in love, and will never forsake us. So, whatever happens, live in this humility of utter dependence on God, and God will raise you up.
