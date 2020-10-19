When I was a youth pastor, years ago, a teenager in high school had just been baptized in the spring. Shortly after, this student went up north to work in a logging camp for the summer. His friends in the youth group were concerned that the rough, worldly lumberjacks might tease him harshly or persecute him because of his Christian faith or tempt him to do immoral and unethical activities.
When the summer ended, and he returned home, his friends in the youth group quizzed him: “Did you make it all right?” “Was it difficult?” “Did the lumberjacks give you a hard time because of your faith?” He answered, “No problems at all. I handled it well; they never found out that I’m a Christian!”
Let me ask you something: Can people tell that you are a Christian? Do you stand out in a crowd because the Spirit of Christ is radiant in you, and you reflect God’s caring love? Or do you just blend in with the rough, worldly folks? What image do you portray?
In 1992, scientists in Parma, Italy stumbled on an important discovery. They noticed that when a monkey saw a human grab a peanut, the monkey’s brain fired as though it were grabbing the peanut. There was no difference whether the monkey or someone it watched did it. As far as the brain was concerned, “monkey see and monkey do” even when the monkey did nothing! They called these special cells, “mirror neurons,” and later discovered that humans have way more than any other creature.
Most scientists now think these mirror neurons make it possible for us to learn and empathize with others. If that is true, then who or what we watch becomes critically important, for it determines who we become. Perhaps it is wise and prudent that parents keep an eye on what their youth are watching on television, their laptops, cell phones and internets.
The apostle Paul put is like this in his letter to the Thessalonians, “And you became imitators of us and of the Lord, for in spite of persecution you received the word with joy inspired by the Holy Spirit, so that you became an example to all the believers” (1 Thes. 1:6-7). The question is who we copy. When we copy people, we copy others who copy people. It gets confusing, messy and conflictual as we all scramble for the same things.
But what happens when we deliberately copy someone who is in no way copying anyone else? If we copy the One Christ who is united to the Father with the Holy Spirit, we find ourselves pulled out of copying each other, and freed from the tyranny of rivalry and envy and violence. This is what Paul was talking about when he says, “You became imitators of us and of the Lord.” Now Paul wants us to imitate Christ Jesus; to carry this on by being an example of Christ for others. This is positive imitation, very healthy, and quite different from negative imitation that always leads to conflict and exclusion.
Paul is saying that the One Spirit of God, which is present in Christ Jesus, abides in each person and all creation. We are all in this One God together, and we are all bound together in this One God. This Holy Spirit gives us peace rather than persecution. This Holy Spirit gives us gracious love rather than harsh, vindictive, abusive, hatred. This Holy Spirit helps us transform our pain so we don’t pass it on to others. This Holy Spirit calls the world to reconcile together in the Oneness.
We are all created to be the image and likeness of the One living God. All other images are idols. My hope is that we share the essence and image of Christ everywhere because our commission is, with the help of God, to reconcile and redeem the world. Our job is to serve a living God.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.