An employee behind the counter of CVS once said to me, “Here are some coupons for items you probably don’t want or need, but you can save money buying these items you don’t want or need.” We laughed about it at first, but later I stopped to think about it. Let me share some questions that make us laugh and think about.
For instance, isn’t it a bit unsettling that doctors call what they do, ‘practice?’ Not to mention the ‘practice’ of lawyers!
Or how about this one: What’s another word for ‘synonym’? Here’s my all-time favorite question: Is it okay for a vegan to eat animal crackers?
Everyone assumes that Jesus was angry when he chased the cattle out, released the doves, poured out the coins, and turned over the tables in the temple, and maybe he was upset (John 2:13-22; Mark 11:12-25; Matthew 21:12-22; Luke 19:45-48). But when we focus on Jesus’ emotions we miss the powerful message Jesus was trying to communicate. Today, I want to try to get at the deeper meaning of this event. I think Jesus was revealing God’s absolute gentleness, compassion and mercy for us.
What if the disturbance in the Temple was Jesus announcing that the Temple, of that time with all of its blood and sacrifice, is finished, done for, over, and Jesus – as the Risen Christ — is going to take its place. People of a Jewish festival at that time, such as the Passover, would have a priest kill an animal as a means for a vindictive God to forgive their sins. After such constant practice, they seemed to be okay collaborating with the Roman crucifixion of a person as a means of appeasing an angry god.
Jesus Christ put an end to all fearful sacrificial schemes for manipulating God and instead revealed God’s absolute gentleness, compassion and mercy. Christ showed no vengeance after the resurrection, only peace and continued love for all. You don’t have to be afraid or attempt to manipulate a God who loves you. God does not love us because we are good; God loves us because God is good. Nothing we can do will either decrease or increase God’s eternal and infinite eagerness to love us!
This is why Jesus said, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up” ... “But he was speaking of the temple of his body” (2:19, 21). Jesus is saying the new temple is not a building. Rather, it is nothing less than the Reign of God.
Jesus explains the Reign of God by saying, “I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who abide in me and I in them bear much fruit, because apart from me you can do nothing…. As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love…. This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you” (John 15:5, 9, 12).
Christ Jesus moves us beyond the counting, weighing, fearing, distrusting, threatening, manipulating, separating, and punishing ways of dealing with others, God, and self. We are to surrender everything, even our attitudes, completely to God. Christ invites us to live in accord with God’s character which is “merciful, gracious, faithful, forgiving, and forever steadfast in love” (Exodus 34:6).
The cross reminds you to let God be the center of your life. As a person thinks in his heart, so is he. Whatever gets hold of you in your innermost being is the thing that controls your life. Whatever we really think about, dwell upon, give ourselves to, that is what controls our lives.
The cross is central in our Christian faith because it dramatically reminds us of the ugliness of sin, revenge, and self-hatred. The power of the cross reminds us of our salvation in God’s love. The power of the cross reminds us to imitate God’s self-sacrificial love and merciful justice to others. Therefore, the cross is central because it challenges us to live in the spirit of humility, love and trusting God.
