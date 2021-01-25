I worked for my father before being called into Christian ministry.So, I seem to have a sense of how James and John were called away from their biological father, Zebedee, to do the will of the divine Abba (Mark 1:19-20).Abba is an Aramaic word meaning “daddy.”I worked for my father for over 12 years, and I’m very thankful for that experience.But it is a blessed privilege to call God “Our Father,” and to be called into such a loving relationship with God.Jesus used the name Abba (“Papa”) to describe God (Mark 14:36), as we are all children of God, we are each the image and likeness of God.
When Jesus says, “Follow me” (Mark 1:17) he is calling us to action!Just as Jesus is called “Son of God,” we are also children of God, and Jesus calls us to follow him.The goal of the Christian life is to grow into the maturity of Christ who shows us that God is love.In the process of this growth, Christians love like God loves, and as a result allow God to affect the world.Christians love because we follow.
Now, the Greek word for follow in the New Testament scriptures is akoloutheo, and it carries a powerful, strong meaning.It means obedience, a kind of obedience that an employee should give to an employer.It means love that is unconditional, abundantly gracious, self-sacrificial, and complete love.It means devotion to a great cause, a cause outside yourself and larger than yourself.It means commitment that is unflinching, unwavering, and unshakable.
So, this is serious business here!When Jesus says, “Follow me,” he is asking for our devotion, our trust, our service, our loyalty.He is asking for our lives, our hearts, our souls, our minds, and our strength.“Follow me,” he says.
Jesus Christ is calling us to be his disciples.The central imperative in the teaching of Jesus, as a profound wisdom-guide, is to transform our minds and hearts to live in accord with God’s character.God’s character is “Merciful, gracious, faithful, forgiving, and forever steadfast in love” (Exodus 34:6). This is the best that anyone can do: to act as God acts.
When Jesus says, “Follow me,” he is calling us to receive a gift of a new direction; he is calling us to a new task; and he is calling us to a new commitment which is rewarding.Anyone who says, “Follow me,” is giving directions, is going somewhere, and wants us to accompany him.Jesus says, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news” (Mark 1:15).
Jesus is calling us away from selfishness and to the spirit of Christ-like gracious love.Jesus is calling us away from greed and avarice, and calling us to the spirit of Christ-like compassion.Jesus is calling us away from the worldly powers of counting, weighting, fearing, distrusting, threatening, manipulating, separating, hurting and punishing models which the isolated ego prefers.But Jesus calls us to God’s Reign of infinite mercy and love.Jesus calls us to the spirit of Christ-like unconditional love, self-giving love, humility, humanitarian love, and family love.
Many of us know with vivid certainty how the people we loved and lived with made us who we are; more precisely perhaps, not so much that we loved them but that they loved us, loved and continued to love us.I am convinced that the heart of the divine creative grace is the marvelous experience that somebody loves me.I am loved into being.You are made from God’s love; you abide in God’s love as God abides in you; and you are always becoming infinite love.This is rewarding!
If every person in the church and in our country and in our world understood that we are called to be humbled and loving servants – not privileged people, not “holier than thou” people – and embraced and practiced that, we could turn this world upside down for God.This power of humility and divine love in the kingdom of God is so important!
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.