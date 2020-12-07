Recently I was driving about doing some shopping and a little banking. Christmas music was playing, and I was getting into the spirit of it all, when suddenly the hymn, “Let There Be Peace on Earth” (written by Sy Miller & Jill Jackson), was being performed on the radio. It is a great Christmas hymn (as well as a great hymn for all seasons), with a beautiful life-lesson in it.
The words of this hymn are a big part of the Christmas message: God loves us and claims us as beloved children, and God want us to live in the spirit of peaceful unity and harmony as sisters and brothers in God’s family. God wants us to live each day in the spirit of peacemakers. These are some of the words in the song: “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.” Let it start with me. Let me live each day as a peacemaker. Let me live in the communion of God’s Spirit in Christ.
Christmas is the dramatic reminder that Christ came into the world to redeem us, and to bring peace to our troubled souls. If in faith we will accept it, Christmas has a great gift for us: the gift of peace. Peace offers us the ways to true life which involves peace with God and ourselves. Additionally, true life involves peace with others as well.
Christ came to this earth in the form of a person to help us get back together with God, who made us and loves us. The name Jesus literally means Savior; Reconciler; Redeemer. God is with us. God comes in the Christ Child to seek and save the lost.
That’s what Christmas is all about: Christ is ushering in the Kingdom of God. The kingdom of heaven (also known as the kingdom of God) is the reconciliation of humanity to God, and the reconciliation of us to each other. That’s the way we can have true life: to be at peace with God and with each other.
Jesus the Christ is about changing the heart. Jesus changes the heart by forgiving us. The One God is glorified to our lives with the Holy Spirit – the spirit of forgiveness. The essences of God, the Spirit of God, is within each person glorifying (reconciling) each person to God. Since this Holy Spirit is within all people, we are reconciled to each other.
Jesus Christ breathed the Holy Spirit upon us and all creation during his last breath on the cross. As he hung and breathed his last on the cross, he said, “Father, forgive them. They don’t know what they are doing” (Luke 23:33-46). The Holy Spirit is the way of forgiveness. It is the way of weakness, but the pathway of God’s power.
Forgiveness has the capacity to change our hearts. Forgiveness helps us surrender to God. An attitude of humility where we feel the need for forgiveness prepares us for the coming of Christ Jesus. It captures the Spirit of Christ and anticipates his purpose by clearing the pathways of our hearts.
When we let the Holy Spirit within guide our ways, when we let go of the hurt and revengeful impulses, we want to forgive because we know the depth to which we have been forgiven by God. We then have the freedom to live without fear, and the freedom to love the other as ourselves. I have learned that the opposite of fear is faith in God. Faithfulness is expressed in our love of God, self and others.
