It was in the late 1960’s. I was attending elementary school in Evansville Indiana when my parents first started locking windows and doors of our house. Most adults were desperately frightened, afraid the burglars or robbers would come and break into their homes.
Maybe it was because of too much violence on television. Maybe it was because of newspapers reporting an increase of crime. Maybe it was because of rumors going around the community of numerous break-ins. Or maybe it was a combination of these.
I remember my brother and I had a paper route. On that route was an elderly widow who owned her own home. She had black iron rods installed on the outside of all her windows, and replaced her front screened door with a heavy security door which also contained black iron rods. The security door was so heavy she could not open it. My brother and I had to open the door for her whenever we came to collect monthly newspaper dues.
One day neither my brother or I could open the heavy front security door even with her pushing from the inside. As we went on collecting newspaper dues in the surrounding neighborhoods, the sound of a firetruck could be heard in the area. Yes, firemen had to open her door! We thought, ‘wouldn’t that be horrible if there was a real fire and she could not get out?’
Seems to me that one of the great problems of life is dramatically encapsulated in this sad but true story. People do get trapped and paralyzed by their fears. This is one of the real spiritual calamities of life – that some people who want so much to live a full, exciting, and zestful life get trapped in a prison of their own making.
Some people are trapped by the fear of commitment. Others are paralyzed by their fear of rejection, still others by their fear of failure. Some are immobilized by their fear of involvement, and as strange as this may sound, some persons are tied in knots by their fear of God.
Many people become imprisoned by their own fears and anxieties. They want to get involved in the real issues and concerns, but they become trapped in selfishness and feel defeated before they start. They want to make significant decisions and meaningful commitments, but their fears and anxieties paralyze them. This is precisely what happened to the servant with the one talent in Jesus’ Parable of the Talents (Matthew 25:14-30). He simply buried his one talent (coin). Obviously, he didn’t have as much as the other two servants (one having five coins, and the other having two coins).
But he had enough to do something good and productive. The problem was that he was afraid and his fears did him in. His fears trapped him, enslaved him, paralyzed him, and he just quit, gave up, and did nothing. That is what fear does to us. It imprisons us in a cage of our own making.
Jesus realized this, and he spent a lot of his time trying to get people free from their fears. Often when he would call people to follow him, he would begin by telling them, “Fear not! Don’t be afraid!” He is saying to them and to us, ‘Don’t be entrapped or imprisoned by your own fears!’
God must guide and light our path. God must be sought out to find the vision, the wisdom, the strength, the encouragement so that we may receive the victory in Christ with the assistance of the Holy Spirit in God. So, come what may, hang in there! Trust in God and live your faith in God’s love. Don’t give up on goodness. Don’t give up being gracious to others. Whatever you do, don’t give up on God.
