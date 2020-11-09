The twenty-fifth chapter of the Gospel of Matthew contains three parables in a row. The first story is often called, The Parable of the Ten Bridesmaids, and it is not found anywhere else in the Bible.
In this parable, ten bridesmaids are waiting for the crucial moment, the exciting moment when the groom is in route to his wedding. There is a long delay, and the girls fall asleep. But then at midnight there is a shout which awakens the girls. It’s the announcement that the big moment is near – the groom is coming very shortly.
According to the story, some of the young girls (the foolish ones) had not prepared well enough in advance, and they had run short of oil for their lamps. They hastily try to borrow some from the other bridesmaids, but cannot, so they rush off looking for oil, only to find on their return that the celebration is over. In the case of today’s parable, the problem with the five “foolish” bridesmaids is that they didn’t trust the bridegroom, and simply follow him to the party. They ran off to get oil because they thought they weren’t good enough to get into the party without burning lamps.
Their critical mistake was to leave the others and the bridegroom. Would things have been different for these five foolish bridesmaids if they stayed with the light of their friends and trusted the bridegroom – Christ Jesus, the True Light of the world – to be gracious and understanding? I think so. In other words, they did not trust the grace of forgiveness and love which God offers us in Christ. Being accepted by God is to receive the abundant grace of love and mercy that God has to offer us.
Wouldn’t they have been better off sticking with the bridegroom who had abundance of True light? After all that light could have seen for miles and by many. Besides that, there was someone yelling, “Look! Here is the bridegroom! Come out to meet him” (Matthew 25:6). The groomsman has abundance of oil – It’s the Oil of Truth – and it comes in many forms.
Christ can give you the Oil of Truth that burns brightly as the spirit of inner poise. It is the “blessed assurance” that God is with us in every circumstance of life and even beyond. If God can create the world out of love, God can take care of you. Nothing – not even death – can separate us from God and God’s love. So, we don’t have to run scared or be afraid! We can be poised because God is with us, and he loves us like a loving Father. You have to grow your own spirit of inner poise.
You can find the Oil of Truth in the Bible and other associated spiritual writings. You need the Scriptures written indelibly on your heart, and that doesn’t happen overnight. The Bible becomes the Word of God for us when its contents gets hold of us, gets inside of us, and nurtures us!
You can find the Oil of Truth in a good prayer life. A good prayer life is something we all need, and it is something we can’t borrow. It’s good to have others praying for us, but we also need our own prayer life. Prayer forms include formal prayers, meditative prayers, contemplative prayers, intercessory prayers, fasting, service, confession and worship (to name a few). All prayer is initiated by God, and is our response. All prayer is communicating and relating with God.
Each person must have a personal relationship with the living God. As an unknown fifteenth-century poet put it: “Thou shalt know Him when He comes. // Not by any din of drums, // Nor by the vantage of His airs, // Nor by His gown. // For His Presence known shall be // By the Holy Harmony // which His coming makes in thee!” Do you know that holy harmony?
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.