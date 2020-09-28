The apostle Paul, in his letter to the Philippians, is telling the entire world about the humility and self-emptying sacrificial love of his Savior Jesus. Paul wants to let us know that humility and self-emptying love is our formula for life as well. The Apostle Paul put it this way: “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. … Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus, who, … emptied himself, taking the form of a slave … he humbled himself, and became obedient to the point of death – even death on a cross” (Philippians 2:3-8).
This is the message of the Bible. This is the message of the Christian faith. This is the message of self-emptying sacrificial love.
On Palm Sunday, we celebrate how our Lord Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem on a donkey as the Prince of Peace, the King of kings, the Good Shepherd who came to lay down his life for us. Then on Maundy Thursday, we celebrate how Jesus broke the bread and offered the cup, and said to his disciples, “Do this in remembrance of me.” Do what in remembrance of him? What does that mean? Celebrate Holy Communion? For sure, Jesus meant this, but there is more here than just that.
He also meant: Now you be the body of Christ with the Holy Spirit of Christ abiding in you as you live in union with God and God’s creation. You want to honor Christ? Then be humble servants. You reach out to others in self-emptying sacrificial love – that’s what it’s all about. You live in that spirit. “Do this in remembrance of me!” Jesus says.
Paul ends this section in Philippians by saying, “for it is God who is at work in you, enabling you both to will and to work for his good pleasure” (Philippians 2:13). Prayer and action go hand in hand; they go together. Paul is affirming that you are the body of Christ. You are offering your prayer in Christ our Lord through the Holy Spirit addressing the Father.
The good news is that the Communion of God, Spirit, in Christ embraces us (loves us unconditionally) and calls us to be in this Communion. Jesus seems to teach that somehow our inclusion in the union of God matters in the great scheme of things. The fact that we really count is the further self-emptying love of God.
The great prayer of Mother Mary is a huge indicator of this. Mary, who is the personification of the human race receiving the Christ within, shows us that our “Let it be” matters to God. The Spirit needs a Mary; the Spirit of Christ needs a body; Christ needs a womb; Christ needs a humanity that says, “I want you.” God’s “yes” is to be your “yes.”
By all means, ask God for what you want and offer prayers on behalf of others. Jesus tells us to do this, but first you listen to God. When your desire matches God’s will, then you speak and act. Mary said in her prayer, “Let it be done unto me,” and it was done, right? Your response to God’s will – in word and action – matters in the great scheme of things. It always does.
Jesus seems to teach us that God works with you, though you, in you, and even as you – this is the absolute relationship God has with us till the end of life. Jesus says, “Very truly, I tell you, the son can do nothing on his own, but only what he sees the Father doing; for whatever the Father does, the son does likewise” (John 5:19). Two things that we see God showing us to do: Christ-like humility and self-emptying love for all. This is God’s unbeatable formula for every aspect of our life as well.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.