Dr. Halford Luccock once told a story about a little girl who wrote a letter to her favorite uncle. At the close of the letter she said, “I love you very, very much, and I hope you live all of your life!” That was a wonderful wish wasn’t it? “I hope you live all of your life.”
Actually, if we go back to the New Testament, we discover that Jesus Christ came to earth, to make that wish come true for us. The Scriptures tell us over & over again that real life, abundant life, eternal life, meaningful life – whatever we may call it – is found in Christ. And in the Gospel of Luke, Jesus gives us a clear-cut formula for zestful & purposeful living. He shows us here that the way of life is to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10:27). He is saying, “Do this and you will live all your life.”
There is absolutely no doubt that everything Jesus taught – the Kingdom of God, the Kingdom of Heaven, the Son of God, the Sermon on the Mount – whatever it may be, all turns out to be describable as the Love of God. If you have love in your heart, you have real life, abundant life, eternal life, meaningful life. The First Letter of John tells us as much: “Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love. … If we love one another, God lives in us and his love is perfected in us. By this we know that we abide in him and he in us, because he has given us of his Spirit” (1 John 4:8, 12-13).
Thus, we have been given the greatest gift, to know the content of the fulfilled life and to be shown how to achieve it. We know that our deepest fulfillment, as the persons we are, lies in loving God, and – in God’s power of life – to love those we are given to love, including those who may not like us.
How do we find the abundant life Jesus came to bring us? How do we do more than just exist, endure, cope, or get by? How do we come alive spiritually? Let me break this down a bit and bring it closer to home for us.
First of all, to have real life, we need a healthy love for self. We need to have a healthy self-esteem, to get a right sense of our own importance. Jesus Christ came to show us that we are valuable to God. Jesus was teaching us that we don’t have to have recognition or position or accolades, because we know that we are handmade by God, and because of that we can feel good about ourselves. We can be at home with ourselves and at peace with others. We can have a healthy love for self.
Second, to have real life we need a healthy love for others. That’s our calling as Christians: to be the instruments of God’s love, of God’s encouragement, of God’s compassion, of God’s mercy, and to be the instruments of God’s hugs. The hymn writer C. D. Meigs put it like this: “Help me to live for others (dear God) / That I may live like Thee.”
Third and finally, to have real life, we need a healthy love for God. It’s a great day in a person’s life when just being made for God is enough. When we humble ourselves to be God’s footstools, we feel grateful and honored to do God’s desire of loving God and all God’s creation. God is enough!
If we put God first and love God completely, we would really, really come alive because that’s what it means to have real life in Christ. We can never match God’s love but we can model the divine love, with our hearts, our souls and our minds. It means to have a healthy love for self, a healthy love for all others (including those who may not like us), and a healthy love for God.
