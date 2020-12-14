At difficult times, joy seems elusive. No matter how fervently we seek it, joy remains hidden. The Declaration of Independence refers to three “unalienable rights”: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But can happiness be “pursued”?
Pursuing joy as if it were something to be achieved is to fail inevitably to be joyful. Even so, our entire culture is bent on finding joy and happiness through pleasure, entertainment, success and money. Yet, unhappiness is rampant in our society. We know about suicides, terrorism and violence.
Like God’s grace, joy cannot be manipulated or forced; JOY is a gift. Often, JOY comes indirectly, like a side effect. Real JOY comes when we’re doing something that is good, right and true.
At Advent, we sing the song, “Joy to the world, the Lord is come!” Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection are a deep source of joy for us. This joy is born out of gratitude for what God has done for us and the world. God’s marvelous, unconditional love for all creation is a reason to rejoice and be glad.
Mary says to her cousin Elizabeth and to all of us children of God: “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on the lowliness of his servant. … He has scattered the proud in the thought of their hearts. He has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things … He has helped his servant Israel, in remembrance of his mercy” (Luke 1:46-48, 51-54).
She echoes what happens when Jesus, as a full-grown man, stands in his home-town synagogue and recited Isaiah 61: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” And then he says, “Today this scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing” (Luke 4:18-19, 21).
These, he was saying, are the signs of God’s kingdom at work in the world. When you see them happening, or take part in these activities, there you are working with God, and it gives you great joy.
Significantly, Jesus omitted one line in Isaiah 61: “and the day of vengeance of our God” (61:2). By this omission, Jesus made it clear – there is no place for vengeance in God’s peaceable kingdom. No need for Christians to wage war on God’s behalf, for the ultimate battle between good and evil has already been fought and won in the death and resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ.
We participate in the resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. We have already been glorified to God in Christ. We have been reconciled to God and to each other via the Holy Spirit. It’s a done deal.
Have we forgotten that the word gospel literally means “good news?” It is no accident that the gospel story of Jesus’ birth is one of JOY. Have we forgotten the word of the angel that first Christmas? “Do not be afraid; for see – I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord” (Luke 2:10-11).
If we do not have this sense of JOY, if we do not have this deep spirit of happiness, then we are missing something God wants to give us; we are missing something basic to the Christian faith. Christ meets us in our sorrow and our happiness. Because Christ shares our suffering, we find comfort and healing. Because Christ gives us an abundant free gift of JOY, it overflows to others.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.