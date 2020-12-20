When the angel Gabriel announced to Mary that she was to conceive and bear a son, the angel said that her son, “will be great, and will be called the Son of the Most High, and the Lord God will give to him the throne of his ancestor David. He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end” (Luke 1:32-33).
Joseph was a carpenter, a worthwhile means of making a living, but carpenters are not usually considered royalty. The idea of a carpenter’s son ruling over the House of David forever was absurd. But that was hardly as absurd as God impregnating a young woman who was still a virgin.
From the moment of Jesus’ conception, then, we have the premonition that if the boy is going to grow up to become a king who rules forever, he is going to be a very different king than his ancestor David. He is going to lead with his heart, and expect the members of his kingdom to do the same.
He will be raised in a backwater of Galilee rather than a palace. His attendants will be a small group of men of humble origins, many of them fishermen. The biggest and most crucial difference will be that David replaced Saul as king because he slew tens of thousands, but Jesus would not wield a sword. Neither did he compete for the kingship with anybody, whether within or without Israel. Rather than run a military operation, he let the Roman military operation run him up a cross.
But after dying on the cross, God raised up Christ from the dead where he rules forever without competing and without resentment. As one who became one of us among humans, Christ is with us, within our hearts just as much as he is at the right hand of his heavenly Abba.
It is only after the cross and resurrection of Christ that we begin to understand that God is love and nothing else. And we begin to understand that perfect love never forces itself. It never passes on the hurt. However, whenever we get outside God’s influence of love, we pass on the hurt, the bad stuff, the hate, jealousy, resentment, and seek to control or force another. Yet love never forces itself. In the cross of Christ, we see that love even takes the hurt upon itself, and turns it back into love.
God’s Spirit of love in our lives gets us out of the vicious circle of passing on the bad, passing on the hurt, to one another. In Jesus’ life we see the power of God’s love coming back into play through a human being, one of us. Jesus reopens the circle of God’s love that we might begin to join in again.
In Luke’s Gospel, the gift of the Holy Spirit comes with Mary’s openness to God’s Spirit of love working through her. Mary says, “Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word” (Luke 1:38). She accepts God’s love growing within her so that she may share God’s love with the world. She gives birth to God’s love not simply in Jesus himself, but in her own openness to God’s Word working through her. It is a process which need not stop at Christmas with the physical birth of Jesus. It is a process of discipleship which can continue by remaining open to God’s love being born into this world through our actions.
Luke testifies to the fact that Mary’s servanthood is so important. It is not just Jesus who is saving the world. It is the love of God’s Spirit that decisively enters into the world through Jesus, but also through the ordinary woman who physically gave him birth. Mary comes from nowhere (certainly not royalty), and she begins the journey of God’s love back into our lives with the words, “Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word.” Remember, love never forces itself. So, for God’s love to enter into the world again through the Son Jesus, it must enter through the openness of Mary to do the work of God’s Spirt.
So, this season of Christmas is not just the telling of Jesus’ birth long ago. It is about the possibility of Christ’s love being born into the world again through you and me. It is about you and I saying with Mary, “Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word.” And then looking for the ways God’s love can be born into the world through our acts of loving service.
